What to Watch on Wednesday: A live prime time Inauguration concert special tonight

Inauguration Day - There are numerous options for watching today’s inauguration events. The broadcast and cable news outlets will all have coverage throughout most of the day: ABC, CBS, NBC, PBS (UNC-TV), Spectrum News, CNN, Fox News, MSNBC will all have coverage. You can also stream online through major news sites, like CNN.com. Hopefully everything will be very chill and boring all day.

Celebrating America (8:30 p.m.) - Tom Hanks hosts this live prime time special, following the swearing-in of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris earlier in the day. It will air on ABC, CBS, NBC, Spectrum, PBS, CNN, CNBC, BET and MSNBC (not listed on Fox News schedule as far as we can determine). You can also stream live on bideninaugural.org. Featured performers will include Bruce Springsteen, Demi Lovato, John Legend, Jon Bon Jovi, Foo Fighters, Justin Timberlake, Ant Clemons, Katy Perry, Florida Georgia Line, Tim McGraw and others.

Riverdale (8 p.m., The CW) - If you’re into regular TV, we get the Season 5 premiere of Riverdale tonight. Bett and Jughead’s investigation into the auteur leads them to the discovery of a secret underground for red-band screenings. This is followed by the Season 2 premiere of Nancy Drew, in which Nancy and her friends realize they need to come up with a plan to stop the Aglaeca before it’s too late.

Some programming descriptions are provided by networks.

