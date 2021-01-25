What to Watch on Monday: ‘Bachelor’ springs a big surprise on Raleigh’s Matt James

The Bachelor (8 p.m., ABC) - Producers spring a “Bachelor in Paradise”-style surprise on Raleigh’s Matt James tonight, introducing five new women to the mix. The 18 women already in the house are not pleased! “Bachelorette” did this last season for Tayshia, presumably because her pool of suitors was diminished because she entered the season late, but maybe we can expect this every season now. Also tonight, conflict between Katie and Victoria.

The Mole Agent (9:30 p.m., PBS / UNC-TV) - In this POV documentary, an investigator poses as a new resident in a retirement home after a family grows concerned about their mother’s well-being.

The Salisbury Poisonings (10 p.m., AMC) - This new four-part drama tells the story of assassination attempt on double agent and spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia in the British city of Salisbury in March 2018. Within three days of the attempt, key agencies discovered that a lethal nerve agent called Novichok was used, just half a teaspoon of which could kill 20,000 people. Within four days, hundreds of traces were found across the city, and, just when things were finally thought to be under control, a perfume bottle containing the nerve agent was discovered, throwing the investigation into renewed chaos. It stars Anne-Marie Duff, Rafe Spall, MyAnna Buring, Annabel Scholey and Johnny Harris.

Réunions (Acorn) - In this heartwarming, contemporary French drama, two half-brothers who meet each other for the first time after their father’s passing inherit a hotel on the paradise island of Réunion. Since the resort is on the verge of bankruptcy, Jérémy (Loup-Denis Elion) and Antoine (Nicolas Bridet) and their respective families make huge sacrifices in working together to turn things around.

THEY'RE HERE!! Get a first look at the women joining Matt's season of #TheBachelor on Monday!https://t.co/gBAMuqVjeC pic.twitter.com/nMC4DYa6QD — The Bachelor (@BachelorABC) January 22, 2021

