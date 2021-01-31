What to Watch Sunday: New HBO doc series on a trans entrepreneur from the ’70s

HBO premieres a new documentary series, “The Lady and The Dale,” detailing the true story of 1970’s transgender entrepreneur Elizabeth Carmichael and her fuel-efficient, three-wheeled car known as The Dale. HBO

Miss Scarlet and the Duke (8 p.m., PBS / UNC-TV) - In the third episode of this excellent new Masterpiece series, Eliza goes beyond her instructions after she is hired for an undercover job to spy on a group of suffragettes.

The Lady and the Dale (9 p.m., HBO) - A new genre-bending documentary series detailing the true story of 1970’s transgender entrepreneur Elizabeth Carmichael and her fuel-efficient, three-wheeled car known as The Dale. Media scrutiny uncovered a web of mystery and suspicion about the car’s technology and about Carmichael’s past. The documentary mixes animation, archival footage and interviews with Carmichael’s family members and gender scholars. Two new episodes air tonight.

The Long Song (10 p.m., PBS / UNC-TV) - Tamara Lawrance and Hayley Atwell star in this new miniseries from Masterpiece, based on Andrea Levy’s award-winning novel about the end of slavery in Jamaica. In Episode 1, July, born a slave, is taken from her mother to a plantation house and forced to work as a personal maid for Caroline.

Desus & Mero (11 p.m., Showtime) - Stacey Abrams is the guest for the Season 3 premiere of this weekly late night talk show.

