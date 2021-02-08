Happiness is a Warm TV

What to Watch on Monday: Ghosts of Seasons Past visit ‘The Bachelor’

Bachelor Nation fan favorite Tyler Cameron, left, stops in to hang with his best friend Matt James, a Raleigh native, on the Feb. 8 episode of “The Bachelor.”
The Bachelor (8 p.m., ABC) - Emotions run high in Week 6 as MJ and Jessenia squabble, cocktail parties are called off and a group date gets unexpectedly competitive. Also tonight, Heather Martin, a contestant on the Colton Underwood season of “The Bachelor,” crashes the show to make a play for Raleigh native Matt James (contrary to rumors, Matt insists that while he has met Heather in the past, the two of them have never had a romantic relationship). Matt does get a break from the drama with a one-on-one date with Pieper and some hang-time with his best friend (and fellow Wake Forest football alum) Tyler Cameron.

Women in Blue (10 p.m., PBS / UNC-TV) - In this new Independent Lens documentary, women officers in Minneapolis seek gender equity and redefine what it means to protect and serve, but a fatal shooting may hinder their progress.

Brooke Cain
Brooke Cain is a North Carolina native who has worked at The News & Observer for more than 20 years. She writes about TV and local media for the Happiness is a Warm TV blog, and answers CuriousNC questions for readers.
It's must read television! We have DVRs. We have cable. We have armchairs. That makes us highly qualified to talk about television. Join us as we explore what's good, what's bad, what's too bad to miss, and anything else TV has to offer. Contributors are Brooke Cain and Thad Ogburn.
