What to Watch Tuesday: Tony Shalhoub and Christopher Meloni on ‘Finding Your Roots’

Actor Tony Shalhoub while taping “Finding Your Roots” for PBS.
Actor Tony Shalhoub while taping "Finding Your Roots" for PBS.

Finding Your Roots (8 p.m., PBS / UNC-TV) - I don’t expect everyone to be as excited about this as I am, but tonight, Dr. Henry Louis Gates Jr. helps Tony Shalhoub — aka the one and only Adrian Monk — explore his immigrant roots. (In addition to “Monk,” the award-winning actor is known for his role on “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” and “Big Night.”) Christopher Meloni (“Law & Order: SVU” and “Oz”) is also on tonight.

Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist (8 p.m., NBC) - Simon wrestles with his future at SPRQ Point after calling out racial bias at the company.

Big Sky (10 p.m., ABC) - Is he faking?? I must know!

Iraq’s Assassins / COVID in Yemen (10 p.m., PBS / UNC-TV) - In tonight’s “Frontline,” allegations that Iranian-backed Shia militias are threatening and killing critics with impunity and targeting U.S. interests. Also, a look at how COVID-19 is worsening Yemen’s humanitarian crisis.

