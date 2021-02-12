What to Watch Friday: Will new Jodi Arias documentary change your mind about her?

The documentary “Jodi Arias: If I Can’t Have You” is available exclusively on the Discovery+ streaming service. DISCOVERY

If I Can’t Have You: The Jodi Arias Story (Discovery+) - Available exclusively on Discovery’s new(ish) streaming service, this documentary promises that it “may” change what you think about convicted killer Jodi Arias. Arias was found guilty in the 2008 first degree murder of former boyfriend Travis Alexander in Arizona, after a nationally televised trial in 2013. Arias first claimed she was not in Arizona at the time of Alexander’s murder; then claimed she was with Alexander, but he was murdered by two intruders; and then later said she killed him in self-defense.

Galentine’s Day Nightmare (8 p.m., Lifetime Movie Network) - In this new movie, Claire (Camille Stopps) meets Brian (Anthony Grant) and thinks he may be the one, but soon realizes that Brian is actually married to her boss. Claire’s nightmare is only beginning when her boss is murdered and she becomes the prime suspect.

20/20 (9 p.m., ABC) - “20/20” tells the story of Benita Alexander, a TV producer who fell in love with a world-renowned surgeon named Paolo Macchiarini, who claimed to know VIPs like Elton John and the Pope. After a whirlwind romance and romantic proposal, Alexander found out it was all a giant lie. Amy Robach interviews Alexander about being blinded by love and how one snag in the wedding plan caused everything to unravel. “20/20” will also update recent developments including the criminal charges of aggravated assault brought against Macchiarini for his alleged medical crimes, which Macchiarini denies.

Dateline NBC (9 p.m., NBC) - When Susan Woods doesn’t show up for work, she is soon discovered dead in her bathtub. As police search for answers, they find a trail of victims.

Hip Hop Uncovered (9 p.m., FX / Hulu) - This new docuseries examines the dying breed of power brokers who operate from the shadows of hip hop, set against 40 years of music history. This deep dive shows the paradox of America’s criminalization of the genre and its fascination with street culture that created it and still exists within it. The series, directed by Rashidi Natara Harper, tells the story “from the street up,” showing how America’s streets helped shape hip hop culture. This six-part series will premiere two new episodes each Friday, and those episodes will be available to stream the next day on Hulu.

