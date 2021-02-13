Happiness is a Warm TV

What to Watch Saturday: 48 HOURS interviews in case of Connecticut mom Jennifer Dulos

48 Hours interviews the family of Michelle Troconis, accused in the disappearance and murder of Jennifer Dulos in Connecticut.
48 Hours interviews the family of Michelle Troconis, accused in the disappearance and murder of Jennifer Dulos in Connecticut.

Death Saved My Life (8 p.m., Lifetime) - In this new movie, a woman with a successful career, a respected husband and a young daughter leads a far-from-perfect live behind closed doors.

Playing Cupid (9 p.m., Hallmark) - In Hallmark’s new Valentine Day movie, a girl sets her single father up with her teacher after starting a matchmaking business for a school project.

48 HOURS (10 p.m., CBS) - Erin Moriarity interviews the sister of Michelle Troconis, a woman charged in the 2019 disappearance (and presumed murder) of Connecticut mother of five, Jennifer Dulos, who was in the middle of a nasty divorce and custody battle with her husband, Fotis Dulos. Fortis Dulos was charged with Jennifer’s murder but died by suicide weeks after his arrest. Michelle Troconis was charged with conspiracy to commit murder, evidence tampering and hindering prosecution, but she denies those charges, insisting she has no information about Jennifer Dulos’ disappearance. The family of Michelle Troconis talk to “48 HOURS” about the case. The report also includes interviews with friends of Jennifer Dulos, family members of Fotis Dulos and investigators.

Saturday Night Live (11:30 p.m., NBC) - Regina King hosts tonight and Nathaniel Rateliff performs.

Some programming descriptions are provided by networks.

Brooke Cain
Brooke Cain is a North Carolina native who has worked at The News & Observer for more than 20 years. She writes about TV and local media for the Happiness is a Warm TV blog, and answers CuriousNC questions for readers.
