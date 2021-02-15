Happiness is a Warm TV

What to Watch Monday: Tonight’s Matt James ‘Bachelor’ drama breaks for Aloe Blacc

Raleigh native Matt James on the Feb. 15 episode of “The Bachelor” on ABC.
Raleigh native Matt James on the Feb. 15 episode of "The Bachelor" on ABC.

The Bachelor (8 p.m., ABC) - We get some resolution with the Heather Martin - Matt James situation tonight, but there’s even more drama: two one-on-one dates, a group date, two rose ceremonies and a performance by Grammy-nominated artist Aloe Blacc.

Voice of Freedom (9 p.m., PBS / UNC-TV) - In this American Experience documentary, African American contralto Marian Anderson performs at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, D.C., on Easter Sunday in 1939 after being barred by the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) from singing at an integrated concert at Constitution Hall.

Brooke Cain
Brooke Cain is a North Carolina native who has worked at The News & Observer for more than 20 years. She writes about TV and local media for the Happiness is a Warm TV blog, and answers CuriousNC questions for readers.
