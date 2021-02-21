What to Watch Sunday: Steel your stomach for ‘Allen v. Farrow’ documentary series

(L-R): Ronan Farrow, Lark Previn, Woody Allen, Dylan Farrow, Fletcher Previn, Daisy Previn, Soon-Yi Previn, Moses Farrow and Mia Farrow from the HBO documentary series “Allen v. Farrow.” HBO

Miss Scarlet and the Duke (8 p.m., PBS / UNC-TV) - In the Season 1 finale, Eliza pieces the puzzle together to find out what really happened to her father, with the help of the Duke and Moses.

Allen v. Farrow (9 p.m., HBO) - This new four-part documentary series documenting the accusation of sexual abuse against Woody Allen involving Dylan, his then 7-year-old daughter with Mia Farrow, should remove any lingering doubt about the guilt of the legendary filmmaker. The damning series starts tonight with the first part of the story, with Dylan and Mia Farrow giving firsthand accounts of Allen’s behavior, but also observations of inappropriate behavior from other family members, friends and acquaintances. Future episodes will cover the revelation of Allen’s sexual relationship with Farrow’s teenage daughter, Soon-Yi; Allen and Farrow’s subsequent custody trial over Dylan; and the controversial aftermath in the years that followed.

Dateline: The Widower (9 p.m., NBC) - We get the conclusion in a three-episode docuseries about Thomas Randolph, an eccentric Las Vegas man accused of killing his wife Sharon. Tonight, Randolph strikes back against his accusers in exclusive jailhouse interviews. This episode features testimony from his accusers.

Wicked Tuna (9 p.m., National Geographic Channel) - In Season 10, coronavirus pandemic adds unprecedented challenges to this year’s bluefin season.

When Calls the Heart (9 p.m., Hallmark) - In the Season 8 premiere, Elizabeth tries to come to terms with how she feels about Nathan and Lucas and a visitor causes trouble for Nathan.

