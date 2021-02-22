Happiness is a Warm TV

What to Watch on Monday: Matt James meets the families on ‘The Bachelor’

Matt James, a Raleigh native, with Michelle, in the Feb. 22, 2021 episode of “The Bachelor.” Craig Sjodin ABC

The Bachelor (8 p.m., ABC) - Tonight, Raleigh’s Matt James meets the families of the final four women — Rachael, Michelle, Bri and Serena P. Instead of the traditional “hometown” dates, the families travel to the resort. ABC tells us that over the course of the dates, “they experience tough conversations, heartfelt moments and touching surprises.” We’ll be posting a recap tonight, as usual.

Pristine Seas: The Power of Protection (8 p.m., Nat Geo Wild) - Dr. Enric Sala and his team of marine biologists, explorers and filmmakers travel the globe as part of National Geographic’s Pristine Seas initiative in a crucial race to save our oceans before it’s too late.

Beartown (9 p.m., HBO) - The premiere of a five-episode Swedish-language limited series based on the novel of Fredrik Backman. The story centers on a floundering community in Sweden that places its dreams of revitalization on the teenage shoulders of its junior ice hockey team. Boosted by their new professional-athlete-turned-coach Peter (Ulf Stenberg) and rising star Kevin (Oliver Dufåker), the boys finally have a shot at securing a national title – until a violent act threatens to destroy Beartown entirely.

Mr. SOUL! (10 p.m., PBS / UNC-TV) - In this new Independent Lens documentary, a look at Ellis Haizlip, who created the public television series “SOUL!” in 1968, one of the first platforms to promote the Black Arts Movement.

