What to Watch on Tuesday: ‘Superman & Lois’ premiere, country music ‘Roots’

Superman & Lois (8 p.m., The CW) - The Superhero Channel premieres their latest drama-based-on-a-comic, this one one focusing on the story of Superman and reporter Lois Lane. In the first episode, Superman/Clark Kent (Tyler Hoechlin) and Lois (Elizabeth “Bitsie” Tulloch) return to idyllic Smallville, but mysterious strangers cause trouble.

Finding Your Roots (8 p.m., PBS / UNC-TV) - Tonight, Dr. Henry Louis Gates Jr. helps explore the diverse backgrounds of country musicians Clint Black and Rosanne Cash.

