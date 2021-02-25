What to Watch on Thursday: Peacock revives NBC’s beloved ‘Punky Brewster’

Soleil Moon Frye, left, as Punky Brewster, and Quinn Copeland as Izzy in the new Peacock original series “Punky Brewster.” Peacock / NBC

The Evil Twin (8 p.m., Lifetime Movie Network) - A woman escapes from an abusive relationship by moving back to her hometown, only to discover she has a long-lost twin sister who may be a murderer.

She’s the Boss (10: 30 p.m., USA) - This new reality show follows Nicole Walters, an ambitious, jet-setting entrepreneur who runs a multi-million dollar marketing empire and her husband, Josh Walters, a quirky stay-at-home lawyer. The family is made complete with the couples’ three adopted daughters and Eddie, Nicole’s over-the-top executive assistant and best friend.

Punky Brewster (Peacock) - A new original series that’s a continuation on the beloved 80s sitcom about a precocious little girl raised by a foster dad. In the new version Punky (Soleil Moon Frye) is now a single mother of three trying to get her life back on track when she meets Izzy, a young girl in the foster system who reminds Punky a lot of her younger self. Freddy Prinze Jr. plays Punky’s ex-husband. The series also stars Cherie Johnson, Quinn Copeland, Noah Cottrell, Oliver De Los Santos and Lauren Lindsey Donzis.

Millennials (ALLBLK) - A new six-episode original sitcom airing on AMC Networks’ newly relaunched streaming service ALLBLK is centered on the lives of four 20-something Los Angeles roommates and their neighbors across the hall.

Ski Bum: The Warren Miller Story (Discovery+) - This new documentary, directed by Patrick Creadon, chronicles the life and times of the legendary filmmaker who, through his annual films and national tours, was a driving force in the development and promotion of the ski industry in the US and the world. The film features Miller’s final interview before he passed.

Some programming descriptions are provided by networks.