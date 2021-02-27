What to Watch Saturday: 48 HOURS reports on German suspect in Madelaine McCann case

“48 HOURS” looks at the German suspect in the disappearance of Madelaine McCann. 48 HOURS screen grab

48 HOURS (10 p.m., CBS) - Peter Van Sant reports on the new suspect in the Madelaine McCann disappearance from Praia da Luz, Portugal, in 2007. The 3-year-old child was vacationing with her family when she disappeared from a beach resort, taken from her bed while her parents, both British doctors, had dinner with friends 50 yards away. The case drew international attention, and for awhile, even the parents were suspects. This past summer, German authorities announced they had a suspect: Christian Brueckner, a sex offender with previous convictions whose cellphone was tracked at or near the beach resort the night Madelaine disappeared. “48 HOURS” has interviews with the German prosecutor, Hans Christian Wolters; intelligence and crime experts and more.

Girl in the Basement (8 p.m., Lifetime movie) - This new movie, inspired by true events, tells the horrific story of Sara (Stefanie Scott), a vibrant 18 year old eager to move away from her controlling father, Don (Judd Nelson). But her father imprisons her in the basement of their home and tries to convince wife Irene (Joely Fisher) that Sara ran away. Meanwhile, he secretly visits Sara in the basement to torture and rape her while Irene and Sara’s sister Amy (Emily Topper) continue living upstairs. As the years pass, Sara even gives birth to several children, alone in the basement. The movie version of this story is a mixture of a lot of different real life abduction and imprisonment stories from across the world, including cases in Austria, Cleveland and other locations.

The new Lifetime movie “The Girl in the Basement” is based on a number of true crime abduction stories, and stars Judd Nelson, Joely Fisher and Stefanie Scott. LIFETIME

It Was Always You (9 p.m., Hallmark) - A woman’s engagement plans get thrown into disarray when her fiance’s free-spirited brother returns home.

Saturday Night Live (11:30 p.m., NBC) - Nick Jonas has double duty tonight as host and musical guest.

