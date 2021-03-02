What to Watch Tuesday: ‘Soul of a Nation’ looks at the Black experience in America

OWN Spotlight: (In)Visible Portraits (9 p.m., OWN) - Director Oge Egbuonu celebrates the heritage and history of Black women in America.

Soul of a Nation (10 p.m., ABC) - Sterling K. Brown (“This Is Us”) hosts this new six-episode series that offers a look at racial reckoning in present-day America, tackling issues ranging from policing to reparations and segments highlighting the arts and entertainment. The series will feature interviews with actor Danny Glover, Capitol Police officer Harry Dunn, a spoken word performance by Common and music from John Legend — and much, much more. ABC is billing the series as “a show by Black people, for all people, about the Black experience.”

New Amsterdam (10 p.m., NBC) - In the Season 3 premiere, New Amsterdam is still reeling from the pandemic when a plane crash lands in the East River. When investigators come to interrogate the crew, Iggy fights the clock to help the pilot uncover the truth about what happened.

Some programming descriptions are provided by networks.