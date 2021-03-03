Happiness is a Warm TV

What to Watch on Wednesday: New Kid on the Block star now renovates homes on HGTV

Jonathan Knight, host of the HGTV series “Farmhouse Fixer.”
Farmhouse Fixer (9 p.m., HGTV) - New Kids on the Block-er Jonathan Knight, enjoying his second career as a home renovator for more than 25 years now, hosts this new show in which he step by step (sorry) restores centuries-old New England farmhouses. According to HGTV, Knight has renovated more than 200 houses, preserving the original craftsmanship and historic integrity of the homes while modernizing the layouts and updating the interiors. We get six episodes of the show for its inaugural season, starting tonight with the renovation of a New Hampshire farmhouse built in the 1700s. Knight is aided in his renovations by his friend, Kristina Crestin, who is a designer.

Profile Image of Brooke Cain
Brooke Cain
Brooke Cain is a North Carolina native who has worked at The News & Observer for more than 20 years. She writes about TV and local media for the Happiness is a Warm TV blog, and answers CuriousNC questions for readers.
Happiness is a Warm TV logo

It's must read television! We have DVRs. We have cable. We have armchairs. That makes us highly qualified to talk about television. Join us as we explore what's good, what's bad, what's too bad to miss, and anything else TV has to offer. Contributors are Brooke Cain and Thad Ogburn.
