What to Watch on Wednesday: New Kid on the Block star now renovates homes on HGTV

Jonathan Knight, host of the HGTV series “Farmhouse Fixer.” HGTV

Farmhouse Fixer (9 p.m., HGTV) - New Kids on the Block-er Jonathan Knight, enjoying his second career as a home renovator for more than 25 years now, hosts this new show in which he step by step (sorry) restores centuries-old New England farmhouses. According to HGTV, Knight has renovated more than 200 houses, preserving the original craftsmanship and historic integrity of the homes while modernizing the layouts and updating the interiors. We get six episodes of the show for its inaugural season, starting tonight with the renovation of a New Hampshire farmhouse built in the 1700s. Knight is aided in his renovations by his friend, Kristina Crestin, who is a designer.

