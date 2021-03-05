What to Watch on Friday: A new 20/20 special on a missing Myrtle Beach woman

ABC’s “20/20” airs a special on the disappearance of Myrtle Beach woman Heather Elvis. ABC

20/20: The Devil’s Triangle (9 p.m., ABC) - “20/20” covers the case of Heather Elvis, a 20-year-old restaurant worker who disappeared from Myrtle Beach in 2013, after a romantic involvment with a 37-year-old married man, Sidney Moorer. After Sidney’s wife, Tammy Moorer, learned of the affair, she began threatening Elvis. Elvis vanished shortly after that and is still missing. Sidney and Tammy both stood trial for their involvement in Elvis’ disappearance, and were convicted. Tonight’s show reports on the shocking details surrounding the twisted love triangle and includes tons of interviews: Matt Gutman’s interview with Tammy Moorer prior to her conviction for kidnapping and conspiracy; an exclusive interview with two of the jurors from Sidney’s 2019 trial; the first network interviews with prosecutors Nancy Livesay and Chris Helms; interviews with Greg McCollum, Kirk Truslow and Jarrett Bouchette, the defense attorneys for Tammy and Sidney; an interview with Brianna Kulzer, Elvis’ roommate at the time of her disappearance; and with Elvis’ friends Jessica Cooke, Jodi Davenport and Deborah Woods. Read more about the Heather Elvis case at the Myrtle Beach Sun News.

Dolly Parton: 50 Years at the Opry (9 p.m., PBS / UNC-TV) - A repeat of this November 2019 special in which musicians celebrate Dolly Parton’s 50 years as a member of the Grand Ole Opry by performing some of her biggest songs with the beloved music legend herself. The celebration took place on the Grand Ole Opry stage in front of a live audience. Some of the performers are Emmylou Harris, Margo Price, Dierks Bentley, Chris Janson and Lady Antebellum.

Coming 2 America: The Return (Amazon Prime) - The sequel to the 1988 movie starring Eddie Murphy and Arsenio Hall was supposed to premiere today, but showed up on Amazon Prime a day early. In the movie, Murphy is the newly-crowned King of Zamunda when he and his confidante Semmi (Hall) return to Queens, New York.

Boss Level (Hulu) - In this new Hulu original film, a former special forces agent Roy Pulver (Frank Grillo) is trapped in a time loop that constantly repeats the day of his murder, and uncovers clues about a secret government project that could unlock the mystery behind his untimely death. In a race against the clock, Pulver must hunt down Colonel Ventor (Mel Gibson), the powerful head of the government program, while outrunning skilled ruthless assassins determined to keep him from the truth in order to break out of the loop, save his ex-wife (Naomi Watts) and live once again for tomorrow.

