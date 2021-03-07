What to Watch Sunday: Without a doubt, Oprah’s interview with Prince Harry and Meghan

Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, sit down for an interview with Oprah Winfrey airing March 7 on CBS. HARPO/CBS

Critics Choice Awards (7 p.m., The CW) - Taye Diggs hosts this 26th annual awards show recognizing excellence in television and film.

Oprah with Meghan and Harry (8 p.m., CBS) - This is one we can’t wait for: Oprah Winfrey interviews Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex — and it looks like the Palace (or The Firm, as the Windsors are called) is not happy about it. Last week, a royal aide leaked accusations to the London press that Meghan had bullied former Kensington Palace staffers. (The unnamed source reportedly did this to counter more positive versions of Meghan portrayed in the U.S.) It’s always worth reminding everyone that Meghan was actually the victim of systematic racist bullying from the U.K. media. It’s all likely to get nastier after the interview airs. The relationship between Harry and his royal family members has been tense since he stepped away from official royal duties last year, in part because he says the British press was “destroying his mental health.” According to released clips from tonight’s interview, Meghan accuses The Firm of “perpetuating falsehoods” about her and Harry, and Harry invokes the memory of his deceased mother, Diana, and her controversial televised interview with the BBC’s Martin Bashir in the 1990s. You can watch on TV or stream online at CBS.com.

Some programming descriptions are provided by networks.