What to Watch on Wednesday: A Grammy special saluting the ‘Sounds of Change’

Yolanda Adams performs on the two-hour special “A Grammy Salute to the Sounds of Change,” premiering March 17 on CBS.
Grammy Salute to the Sounds of Change (9 p.m., CBS) - Top artists perform songs that have propelled social change. Performers include Yolanda Adams, Leon Bridges, Terrace Martin, Eric Church, Andra Day, Cynthia Erivo, John Fogerty and Patti Labelle. Also, a look back at iconic Grammy performances.

The Con (10 p.m., ABC) - This week’s “con job” focuses on psychics, featuring three vulnerable women who became dependent on psychics who claimed to be able to remedy spiritual ailments or problems in exchange for money tell their stories.

Brooke Cain
Brooke Cain is a North Carolina native who has worked at The News & Observer for more than 20 years. She writes about TV and local media for the Happiness is a Warm TV blog, and answers CuriousNC questions for readers.
