What to Watch Sunday: Aretha Franklin miniseries starts, plus more VC Andrews

Cynthia Erivo as Aretha Franklin at Fame Studios in Muscle Shoals, Alabama, in the National Geographic Channel miniseries “Genius: Aretha.” National Geographic

NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament - Lots of ACC and other North Carolina teams playing: Virginia Tech vs. Marquette at noon on ESPNU, Wake Forest vs. Oklahoma State at 1 p.m. on ESPN2, NC State vs. NC A&T at 4 p.m. on ESPN, Georgia Tech vs. Stephen F. Austin at 4:30 p.m. on ESPNU, Syracuse vs. South Dakota State at 5:30 p.m. on ESPN2, Florida State vs. Oregon State at 7:30 p.m. n ESPN2 and High Point vs. UConn at 8 p.m. on ESPN.

NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament - This list is much shorter: Syracuse vs. West Virginia at 5:15 p.m. on CBS.

Pearl in the Mist (8 p.m., Lifetime) - The second of four VC Andrews movies adapted from the Landry Family series airs tonight. The first movie, “Ruby,” aired last night (if you missed it, it’ll air again tonight at 6 p.m.). In “Pearl,” Ruby Landry (Raechelle Banno) is still struggling to find true happiness, after a year of living at her father’s lavish mansion. When she and her twin Giselle (Karina Banno) are sent away to an exclusive all girls boarding school, Ruby hopes for a new start, but is once again shamed for her backwater upbringing. Her cruel Headmistress, Mrs. Ironwood (Marilu Henner), along with her stepmother Daphne (Lauralee Bell) and Giselle, continue to plot against her, and Ruby must endure torturous punishments and public humiliation. The next two movies air next weekend.

Genius: Aretha (9 p.m., National Geographic) - This eight-part miniseries is a scripted account of the life and incomparable career of musical genius Aretha Franklin. The series airs over four consecutive nights, starting tonight (with two episodes each night) and stars Cynthia Erivo, a 2020 Academy Award nominee, as Franklin. The rest of the cast includes Courtney B. Vance, David Cross, Malcolm Barrett, Pauletta Washington, Patrice Covington, Rebecca Naomi Jones, Steven Norfleet, Kimberly Hebert Gregory, Omar J. Dorsey, Marque Richardson and Shaian Jordan. Previous seasons of “Genius” told the stories of Albert Einstein and Pablo Picasso.

Q: Into the Storm (9 p.m., HBO) - A new six-part documentary series, spanning three years in the making and traversing the globe, follows filmmaker Cullen Hoback on a labyrinthine journey to uncover the forces behind QAnon, a movement fueled by conspiracy theories that has grown in scope and political significance. Hoback chronicles its evolution in real time and reveals how “Q” uses information warfare to game the internet, hijack politics and manipulate people’s thinking.

