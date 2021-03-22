What to Watch Monday: ‘Aretha’ continues, new ‘People Investigates’ season begins

NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament - Plenty of local teams are still in the race for the title. ACC games today: UNC vs. Alabama at noon on ESPN and Louisville vs. Marist at 8 p.m. on ESPN. More games tomorrow.

NCAA Men’s Basketball - The ACC hasn’t shown very well in this year’s tournament, but tonight we do have Florida State vs. Colorado at 7:45 p.m. on TBS.

Genius: Aretha (9 p.m., National Geographic) - Two more episodes in the Aretha Franklin miniseries air. Tonight, Aretha juggles her music career and her commitment to the civil rights movement, led by Martin Luther King Jr. Also, Aretha is featured on the cover of Time Magazine in 1968, but she’s devastated when the article focuses on the scandalous details of her personal life. The series continues through Wednesday.

People Magazine Investigates (10 p.m., Investigation Discovery) - The new season opens with a look into the mysterious 1992 disappearance and murder of Northwestern University college student Tammy Zywicki. Tammy vanished after her car broke down on the highway during her drive to campus. Family and friends scrambled to look for her, but she was ultimately found murdered in Missouri. Police have struggled with dead ends for the past three decades, but new DNA technology and new evidence sheds more light on what happened. This will also stream on discovery+.

Coded Bias (10 p.m., PBS NC) - This Independent Lens documentary chronicles MIT Media Lab researcher Joy Buolamwini, along with data scientists, mathematicians, and watchdog groups from different parts of the world, as they fight to shed light on the impact of racial bias in artificial intelligence on civil rights and democracy, and to call for greater accountability.

The Attaché (Acorn) - In this new series, Avshalom (Elie Ben-David), a successful musician, relocates to Paris when his wife Annabelle (Héloïse Godet) gets a job there. They are greeted by terrorist attacks, and the dream of a romantic year abroad soon turns into a nightmare.

Some programming descriptions are provided by networks.