What to Watch Thursday: New series takes a deep dive into John Wayne Gacy’s crimes

2021 NIT Basketball Tournament (7 p.m., ESPN) - No. 3 NC State plays No. 1 Colorado State in the NIT quarterfinal from Frisco, Texas.

John Wayne Gacy: Devil in Disguise (Peacock) - NBC’s Peacock streaming service debuts their first true crime documentary, with this six-part series about the notorious serial killer John Wayne Gacy. Gracy, who worked in construction and sometimes liked to perform as a clown, was convicted in 1980 of murdering 33 boys, 29 of whom were found buried in the crawl space and yard of his home in the Norwood Park neighborhood of Chicago. Gacy was executed in 1994. The docuseries uses Gacy’s own words from a never-before-aired multi-hour interview, as well as interviews with investigators, Gacy’s family members and members of victims’ families. Described as a “comprehensive deep dive” into the case, the series poses new questions about the case and raises questions about who else might have been involved in the murders.

Baketopia (HBO Max) - HBO Max premieres its new baking competition series hosted by social media Rosanna Pansino. The 12-episode series features bakers taking on viral-worthy challenges in a larger-than-life baking wonderland complete with every ingredient and tool a baker could dream of. In each episode, competitors fill their carts with unique ingredients to create desserts in hopes of impressing Rosanna and her “cake council” to win $10,000.

