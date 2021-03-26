What to Watch on Friday: A Dateline special based on ‘Mommy Doomsday’ podcast

In conjunction with “Mommy Doomsday” podcast series, “Dateline” airs an episode featuring insight on Lori and Chad Daybell, the Idaho couple charged with the deaths of Lori’s two children, JJ and Tylee Vallow. NBC

Dateline NBC: Mommy Doomsday (9 p.m., NBC) - In conjunction with Dateline’s “Mommy Doomsday” podcast series, an episode featuring insight on Lori and Chad Daybell, the Idaho couple charged with the deaths of Lori’s two children, JJ and Tylee Vallow. Reported by Keith Morrison, the special also reveals new details on the mysterious deaths of Chad’s former wife Tammy and Lori’s former husband Joe. In an exclusive interview, Tammy’s sister Samantha Gwilliam talks about finding out from Chad that Tammy had died in her sleep. The episode also has never-before-heard secretly recorded audio of Lori discussing the death of her former husband Joe, who according to the medical examiner, died of natural causes.

20/20 (9 p.m., ABC) - Correspondent Ryan Smith reports on the disappearance of Kelsie Schelling and the trial of her ex-boyfriend, Donthe Lucas, who was recently sentenced to prison for her murder. The 21-year-old was two months pregnant when she drove from Denver to Pueblo to see her Lucas on Feb. 4, 2013. It was the last time Schelling was seen, and her body has never been found. Smith has the first interview with Schelling’s mother after Lucas’ conviction, and an interview with the witness who get info about Schelling from Lucas.

American Masters: Twyla Moves (9 p.m., PBS NC) - This American Masters documentary profiles the career and creative progress of choreographer Twyla Tharp, a pioneer of both modern dance and ballet.

It’s the Easter Beagle, Charlie Brown (Apple TV+) - In this Easter special, Peppermint Patty tries to teach Marcie how to decorate eggs, Snoopy gets a birdhouse for Woodstock, and Linus convinces Sally that she doesn’t need to color eggs because the Easter Beagle will bring them.

The Might Ducks: Game Changers (Disney+) - In this new series, set in present day Minnesota, the Mighty Ducks have evolved from scrappy underdogs to an ultra-competitive, powerhouse youth hockey team. After 12-year-old Evan Morrow (Brady Noon) is unceremoniously cut from the Ducks, he and his mom, Alex (Lauren Graham), set out to build their own team of misfits to challenge the cutthroat, win-at-all-costs culture of youth sports today. With the help of Gordon Bombay, they rediscover the joys of playing just for love of the game.

Bad Trip (Netflix) - A new original hidden camera comedy in the vein of “Jackass” and “Bad Grandpa,” following two best friends as they go on a cross-country road trip full of inventive pranks, pulling its real-life audience into the mayhem. The movie stars Eric Andre, Lil Rel Howery, Tiffany Haddish and Michaela Conlin.

Cocktails and Tall Tales with Ina Garten and Melissa McCarthy (discovery+) - Ina Garten, the Barefoot Contessa, and award-winning actress Melissa McCarthy meet for the first time in this new special. It starts with Ina coaching Melissa on how to make the perfect whiskey sour, and then discussing everything from Ina’s early career in the White House budget office and Melissa’s studies in fashion design to their love of family.

