What to Watch Sunday: VC Andrews movie finale, Fauci and Birx talk COVID response

Jennifer Laporte and Evan Roderick in V.C. Andrews’ ”Hidden Jewel” on Lifetime. LIFETIME

NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament (ABC. ESPN, ESPN2) - More games today. Of ACC interest, Georgia Tech vs. South Carolina at 1 p.m. on ABC and Louisville vs. Oregon at 7 p.m. on ESPN.

Hidden Jewel (8 p.m., Lifetime) - The fourth and final movie in VC Andrews’ Landry Family series finds Ruby Landry (Raechelle Banno) trying for a new life for her children and desperate to protect her beloved daughter from the dark secrets she harbors. Raised amidst the privileges in New Orleans, Pearl (Jennifer Laporte) aspires to become a doctor, but when an unfortunate accident occurs to one of her twin brothers, Pearl’s dreams are threatened, and Ruby runs once again back to the bayou. Pearl must journey to the backwaters to find her mother and uncover the mysterious secrets of her past.

COVID War: The Pandemic Doctors Speak Out (9 p.m., CNN) - Dr. Sanjay Gupta, Dr. Anthony Fauci, Dr. Deborah Birx, Dr. Stephen Hahn and Dr. Robert Redfield discuss what when right and what went wrong with the nation’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

