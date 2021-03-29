What to Watch Monday: ‘America’s Most Wanted’ updates on 1,187th captured fugitive

America’s Most Wanted (9 p.m., Fox) - In addition to the business of Episode 3 of this rebooted series — fugitives Alison Gracey, Christopher Jones, Bob Tang and Lester Eubanks — we learn more about an arrest made last week of Phillip Dent from the season premiere, thanks to a tip from an “America’s Most Wanted” viewer. This is the 1,187th arrest based on tips from “America’s Most Wanted” viewers.

Running Wild with Bear Grylls (9 p.m., National Geographic) - In the Season 6 premiere, Bear takes “Marvel” superstar Anthony Mackie to the highest peaks of the Italian Dolomite mountains.

Race to the Center of the Earth (10 p.m., National Geographic) - This is a new seven-part series described as “an adrenaline-fueled global competition” that pits four teams of three against one another in a nonstop sprint across the globe for a $1 million prize. The non-elimination competition follows the groups of adventurers, each starting from different corners of the earth, to race to a buoy holding the grand prize. Racing from South America, Russia, North America and Southeast Asia, the teams will face untamed jungles, frozen arctic, arid deserts, bustling cities, treacherous mountains and vast oceans to reach the location where all four routes intersect.

