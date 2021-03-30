What to Watch Tuesday: NC native honored in Lifetime’s salute to trailblazing women

Pooch Perfect (8 p.m., ABC) - Rebel Wilson hosts this new dog-grooming series that showcases 10 of the best creative dog groomers in the country, along with their assitants, competing in a series of categories.

Women Making History (9 p.m., Lifetime) - This one-hour special honors notable female trailblazers, like Vice President Kamala Harris and North Carolina native Dr. Kissmekia “Kizzy” Corbett, a lead scientist on the development of the Moderna vaccine for COVID-19. Earlier this year, TIME magazine named Corbett as one of their TIME100 NEXT, a group of emerging leaders from around the world. Other women profiled are award-winning actress and singer Andra Day, activists Crystal Echo Hawk and Amanda Nguyen, hospice nurse Carla Brown and others.

The Last Cruise (9 p.m., HBO) - This new documentary is a first-person account of the nightmare that transpired aboard the ill-fated Diamond Princess cruise ship, which set sail from Yokohama, Japan on January 20, 2020 in the earliest days of the COVID-19 pandemic. By February 26, 2020, the ship accounted for more than half of all the documented COVID-19 cases outside of China, with more than 700 people on board infected. This will also stream on HBO Max.

The Blinding of Isaac Woodard (9 p.m., PBS NC) - Produced by Jamila Ephron, this new American Experience documentary tells of a horrific, little-known incident of racial violence by police that became a powerful catalyst for the civil rights movement. In 1946, Isaac Woodard, a Black army sergeant on his way home to South Carolina after serving in WWII, was pulled from a bus for arguing with the driver. The local chief of police savagely beat him, leaving him unconscious and permanently blind. The shocking incident made national headlines and, when the police chief was acquitted by an all-white jury, the blatant injustice would change the course of American history. Based on Richard Gergel’s book “Unexampled Courage,” the film details how the crime led to the racial awakening of President Harry Truman, who desegregated federal offices and the military two years later. The event also ultimately set the stage for the Supreme Court’s landmark 1954 Brown v. Board of Education decision, which finally outlawed segregation in public schools and jump-started the modern civil rights movement.

American Cartel (discovery+) - This documentary explores the aftermath of the 2003 murder of Burbank police officer Matthew Pavelka after a routine traffic stop. His murder puts into motion an international manhunt, millions of dollars seized, multiple homicides, exposure of government corruption, a multi-state wiretap investigation, and the discovery of the Mexican Cartel’s infiltration of a Unites States street gang.

