What to Watch on Wednesday: How to watch ‘Godzilla vs. Kong’ from your sofa

Godkilla vs. Kong (HBO Max) - This new Warner Bros. blockbuster releases in theaters today but also streams on HBO Max for 31 days — at no additional charge for HBO Max subscribers. The 2021 version of this battle (the two monsters first tangled on film in 1962) is the fourth in the Warner Bros. “MonsterVerse” series, which includes “Godzilla” (2014), “Kong: Skull Island” (2017) and Godzilla: King of the Monsters” (2019). It stars Alexander Skarsgård, Millie Bobby Brown, Rebecca Hall, Brian Tyree Henry and Kyle Chandler.

The Con (10 p.m., ABC) - In the Season 1 finale, a look at the scam perpetrated by the person dubbed “The Con Queen,” who pretends to be a high-powered film executive, offering Hollywood hopefuls (fake) chances at dream jobs. Is there a great podcast about this? Yes, there is! Listen to Chameleon: The Hollywood Con Queen at your favorite podcast-getting place.

