What to Watch on Thursday: Elliot Stabler returns in new ‘Law & Order’ spinoff

Christopher Meloni as Detective Elliot Stabler “Law & Order: Organized Crime” on NBC. NBC

United States of Al (8:30 p.m., CBS) - The premiere of a new sitcom about a Marine veteran named Riley who is reunited with his friend Awalmir (who was the interpreter with his unit) after a long struggle to get him a visa to travel to the United States from Afghanistan. It stars Adhir Kalyan and Parker Young.

The Moodys (9 p.m., Fox) - Fox originally debuted “The Moodys” as a 2019 holiday comedy special event series, but brings it back now as a regular series. The comedy follows a tight-knit but slightly dysfunctional family through their misadvenures, and sars Denis Leary, Elizabeth Perkins, Francois Arnaud, Chelsea Frei, and Jay Baruchel. We get two new episodes tonight, picking up with Sean Sr. (Leary) contemplating retirement, complete with cross-country RV road trips, and Sean Jr. taking over the family HVAC business. We get two new episodes tonight and it’ll move to 9:30 p.m. next Thursday.

Law & Order: Organized Crime (10 p.m., NBC) - Dick Wolf expands his “Law & Order” franchise once again, this time bringing Christopher Meloni back to reprise his role as Elliot Stabler, former Special Victims Unit detective, as a member of a task force working to take down the city’s most powerful organized crime syndicates. NBC adds that he will do all of this “in the wake of a devastating personal loss.” Also, if you’ve been dying for an Olivia - Elliot reunion (yes, please!) it’ll happen at 9 p.m. in “Law & Order: SVU.”

Made for Love (HBO Max) - In this new series, based on the novel by Alissa Nutting, tells the story of Hazel Green (Cristin Milioti), a thirty-something woman on the run after 10 years in a suffocating marriage to Byron Gogol (Billy Magnussen), a controlling tech billionaire. Soon she discovers that her husband has implanted a monitoring device — the Made for Love chip — in her brain, allowing him to track her, watch her, and know her “emotional data” as she tries to regain her independence. Through the chip, Byron’s able to watch Hazel’s every move as she flees to her desert hometown to take refuge with her aging widower father Herbert (Ray Romano) and his synthetic partner, Diane. Three episodes debut today, with three more on April 8 and the final two on April 15.

Some programming descriptions are provided by networks.