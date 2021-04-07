What to Watch on Wednesday: ‘Hemingway’ documentary ends, two new series begin

Hemingway (8 p.m., PBS NC) - PBS airs the final installment of Ken Burns’ three-part documentary series on Ernest Hemingway, one of America’s greatest and most influential writers. The six-hour series, from Burns and Lynn Novick, examines “the visionary work and the turbulent life of Hemingway, interweaving his eventful biography with carefully selected excerpts from his iconic short stories, novels, and non-fiction, to reveal the brilliant, ambitious, charismatic, and complicated man behind the myth, and the art he created.” In Part 3, Hemingway tries to start a life with Mary Welsh, but he is beset with tragedies. He also publishes “The Old Man and the Sea,” but he is overcome by his declining mental condition.

Kung Fu (8 p.m., The CW) - In this new series, a quarter-life crisis causes a young Chinese American woman to drop out of college and go on a life-changing journey to an isolated monastery in China. When she returns to San Francisco, she finds her hometown is overrun with crime and corruption, and her own parents are at the mercy of a powerful Triad. Nicky Shen (Olivia Liang) uses her martial arts skills and Shaolin values (along with a coalition made up of friends and family) to protect her community and bring criminals to justice. In addition to all of this, she is searching for the ruthless assassin who killed her Shaolin mentor, and who is now targeting her.

Home Economics (8:30 p.m., ABC) - This new sitcom starring Topher Grace follows the heartwarming yet super uncomfortable and sometimes frustrating relationship among three economically disparate adult siblings: one in the 1%, one middle-class and one barely holding on. The show is inspired by the life of writer and executive producer Michael Colton.

Exterminate All the Brutes (9 p.m., HBO) - This new four-part documentary series, from acclaimed filmmaker Raoul Peck (“I Am Not Your Negro”), provides a “visually arresting journey through time, into the darkest hours of humanity. Through his personal voyage, Peck deconstructs the making and masking of history, digging deep into the exploitative and genocidal aspects of European colonialism – from America to Africa and its impact on society today – challenging the audience to re-think the very notion of how history is being written.” Two parts tonight and the final two parts air tomorrow. Also available to stream on HBO Max.

This Is a Robbery: The World’s Biggest Art Heist (Netflix) - This new documentary series revisits the biggest art heist in history: Over St. Patrick’s Day weekend in 1990, legendary works by Rembrandt, Vermeer and others worth over half a billion dollars today were stolen from the Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum in Boston. This four-part documentary series from director Colin Barnicle covers the leads, dead ends, lucky breaks and speculations that characterized the investigation of this still unsolved mystery.

