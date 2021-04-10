What to Watch on Saturday: New Lifetime movie, Oxygen starts ‘Serial Killer Week’

Keri Hilson and Tobias Truvillion star in Bishop TD Jakes’ ”Lust: A Seven Deadly Sins Story” on Lifetime. LIFETIME

Rifkin on Rifkin: Private Confessions of a Serial Killer (7 p.m., Oxygen) - Oxygen kicks off “Serial Killer Week” with this new documentary about New York’s most prolific serial killer, Joel Rifkin. Through newly revealed interviews from Attica Correctional Facility and unprecedented access to Rifkin’s childhood friends, investigators on the case, and those closest to the victims, this documentary reveals how Rifkin became the invisible madman who made headlines and almost got away with murder.

Lust: A Seven Deadly Sins Story (8 p.m., Lifetime) - This new Lifetime movie is the first in a series of movies based on Bishop TD Jakes’ “Seven Deadly Sins” series, and is a grounded morality tale that explores the power of lust, but at a cost. Tiffanie Cooper (Keri Hilson) is about to have the wedding of her dreams to her soul mate, the dashing Damon King (Tobias Truvillion), founder of King Enterprises. But when Damon’s old friend Trey Taylor (Durrell ‘Tank’ Babbs) arrives, fresh from prison to step in as Damon’s best man, Tiffanie’s whole world gets rocked. Next week: “Envy.”

As Luck Would Have It (9 p.m., Hallmark) - In this new movie, a woman tries to win over a handsome local after entering a world-renowned matchmaking festival in Ireland

Saturday Night Live (11:30 p.m, NBC) - Carey Mulligan (“Promising Young Woman”) hosts and Kid Cudi performs.

Some programming descriptions are provided by networks.