What to Watch Monday: Special remembers Prince Philip, HBO debuts true crime doc

Pray, Obey, Kill (9 p.m., HBO) - The first episode of a five-part documentary series from acclaimed investigative journalists Anton Berg and Martin Johnson, and directed by award-winning filmmaker Henrik Georgsson (“The Bridge”), revisits a complex Swedish murder case from 2004 that gained global attention. The story: On a cold night in January 2004, gunshots rang out across the remote Swedish village, Knutby, home to a small, tight-knit Pentecostal congregation, leaving a young woman murdered in her bed and her neighbor suffering from multiple bullet wounds. Attention soon turned towards the community – the victim’s husband, also the sect’s pastor, the victim’s 26-year-old nanny, and the sect’s leader known as “The Bride of Christ.” Two back-to-back episodes tonight, with new episodes airing each Monday. This will also stream on HBO Max.

Prince Philip: A Royal Life (9 p.m., PBS NC) - This PBS Newshour special looks at Prince Philip’s life, legacy and his influence within the royal family, throughout the United Kingdom and around the world.

America’s Most Wanted (9 p.m., Fox) - In tonight’s season finale, a look at fugitives Maurice Nesbitt, Josephine Overaker and Frederick Arias.

Down a Dark Stairwell (10 p.m., PBS NC) - In this Independent Lens documentary, two communities navigate an uneven criminal justice system after an unarmed Black man is killed by a Chinese American police officer at a Brooklyn housing project.

