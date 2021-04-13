What to Watch Tuesday: ‘Big Sky’ returns, PBS presents ‘American Insurrection’

A far-right rally in Richmond, Virginia, on November 21, 2020, as seen in the “Frontline” documentary “American Insurrection.” FRONTLINE/PBS

Finding Your Roots (8 p.m., PBS NC) - Henry Louis Gates Jr. traces ancestors of actor John Lithgow and journalist Maria Hinojosa, who thrived in North America long before the birth of the United States.

Big Sky (9 p.m., ABC) - If the first part of this David E. Kelley series was any indication, Part 2 should be bonkers (in a good way). The series returns with two new episodes tonight, picking up three months after Ronald’s escape. Cassie and Jenny have officially partnered up, and just as the women are adjusting to their new normal, they get a call that sends them into a new case, a new jurisdiction and a lot of new trouble.

Our Towns (9 p.m., HBO) - This new documentary is a portrait of America and how the rise of civic and economic reinvention is transforming small cities and towns across the country. Based on the bestselling book “Our Towns: A 100,000-Mile Journey into the Heart of America” by journalists James and Deborah Fallows.

American Insurrection (10 p.m., PBS NC) - Frontline’s latest investigation in collaboration with ProPublica & the UC Berkeley Investigative Reporting Program probes the far-right groups and leaders responsible for the recent threats and violence. The 90-minute documentary is from correspondent A.C. Thompson and exposes the individuals and ideologies behind a wave of crimes, culminating in the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.

Some programming descriptions are provided by networks.