What to Watch on Thursday: A new documentary series follows actor Mark Wahlberg

Living with a Serial Killer (9 p.m., Oxygen) - A look at Scotland’s worst predator: Peter Tobin. Tobin raped and murdered Angelika Kluk in 2006, but police suspected this was not his first kill. With the help of Tobin’s ex-wife Cathy Wilson, a ground-breaking investigation unearthed more victims, and revealed Tobin as a serial killer.

Wahl Street (9 p.m., HBO) - A new 6-part documentary series follows actor Mark Wahlberg’s life as he juggles the demands of a film schedule coupled with an ever-growing network of diverse businesses including his clothing line, Municipal; his gym studio, F45; restaurant chain Wahlburgers and his production company, Unrealistic Ideas. The series will also introduce the cast of colorful characters that make up Wahlberg’s real-life entourage (the HBO series “Entourage” was based on Wahlberg’s life). This also streams on HBO Max.

Brooke Cain
