What to Watch Saturday: A new TD Jakes movie on Lifetime and a killer doc on Oxygen

The Murders at the Boarding House (7 p.m., Oxygen) - Oxygen closes out Serial Killer Week with this two-night special on Dorothea Puente, starting with Part 1 tonight. In Part 1, the Sacramento Police Department receives a missing person’s report from a concerned social worker and send Detective John Cabrera to the boarding house where the individual was last seen. The elderly landlady, Dorothea Puente, is friendly and cooperative, but when Cabrera discovers human remains in the backyard, Puente falls under suspicion of murder. Now, with police getting closer to unearthing the rest of the bodies, the old lady gives Cabrera the slip and goes on the run. Part 2 airs Sunday night.

Envy: A Seven Deadly Sins Story (8 p.m., Lifetime) - Tonight we get the second Lifetime movie based on Bishop TD Jakes’ “Seven Deadly Sins” series of books. In the movie, Gabrielle Flores (Rose Rollins) has it all — a devoted husband, a beautiful daughter, and one of the best PR firms in the country. When Gabrielle’s father suddenly reveals she has a half-sister, Keisha (Serayah), as a result of a brief affair, only — child Gabrielle is delighted to welcome her into her life. But Keisha, who grew up with nothing, wants more than a sisterly bond from Gabrielle — she wants her life, and is willing to do whatever it takes to get it.

Right in Front of Me (9 p.m., Hallmark) - In this new movie, a woman gets a second chance at romance with her college crush but isn’t sure how to impress him until her new male friend gives her advice.

48 Hours (10 p.m., CBS) - Erin Moriarty interviews Crosley Green, recently released from prison after being incarcerated for nearly 32 years for the murder of a 22-year-old Florida man. Almost three years ago, a federal judge ruled Green was wrongfully convicted. He is now waiting for the U.S. Court of Appeals to rule after the state of Florida appealed the decision that overturned his conviction. Is he home for good?

