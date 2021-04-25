What to Watch Sunday: The 2021 Oscars show, and a local woman on ‘Worst Cooks’

Oscars 2021 artwork by Victoria Villasana (left) and Shawna X (right). ABC

The Oscars (8 p.m., ABC) - Tonight’s Oscars show is said to be filmed to look like a movie instead of a television show, according to producers Jesse Collins, Stacey Sher and Steven Soderbergh. We’re not exactly sure what that means, but you can bet we’ll be tuning in to find out. Once again, there will be no host. To follow COVID safety protocols, the audience will be capped at 170 capacity for the show, and everyone in attendance will be required to wear masks when cameras are off (they will take them down during the show). Unlike other recent awards show, there will be no Zoom element for nominees. Most of the show will take place at Union Station in Los Angeles, but some other live segments will happen at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood. Presenters include Brad Pitt, Renée Zellweger, Joaquin Phoenix, Laura Dern, Halle Berry, Harrison Ford, Reese Witherspoon, Angela Bassett, Bong Joon Ho, Don Cheadle, Bryan Cranston, Regina King, Marlee Matlin, Rita Moreno and Zendaya. Nominees Viola Davis and Riz Ahmed will also present. To view the full list of nominees, go to oscars.org.

Worst Cooks in America (9 p.m., Food Network) - Dr. Lulu Boykin of Pittsboro, a fan favorite from Season 18, returns in an all-star version of the show. Read more about Dr. Lulu and her cooking adventures. Tonight, chefs Anne Burrell and Michael Symon challenge the eight returning recruits to remake the dish that sent them home.

Dr. Lulu Boykin of Pittsboro races to finish her baseline challenge dish in an episode of “Worst Cooks In America,” Season 22 on Food Network. Scott Gries Food Network

Biography: Rowdy Roddy Piper (8 p.m., A&E) - A&E presents a profile of a man who is universally considered one of WWE’s greatest villains: Rowdy Roddy Piper.

Murderous History (9 p.m., Smithsonian) - The premiere episode of this new series takes place in London in the wake of the Nazi Blitz and follows the murder investigation that changed forensics forever. See how the discovery of a body found in a bombed London church in 1942 became a history-making crime investigation, and witness a revolutionary photography technique and other brilliant methods used to solve a 1942 London murder mystery. Also, meet the detectives who, in a decimated city and with limited forensic tools, invented new techniques to catch a killer.

