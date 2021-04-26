What to Watch Monday: ‘Sesame Street’ documentary celebrates show’s 50-year impact

“Sesame Street: 50 Years of Sunny Days” highlights the more than 50-year impact of “Sesame Street” and the nonprofit behind it, Sesame Workshop. The documentary airs on ABC. ABC

State of the State (7 p.m., PBS NC) - North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper will present the annual State of the State address to a joint session of the General Assembly.

Sesame Street: 50 Years of Sunny Days (8 p.m., ABC) - This two-hour documentary highlights the more than 50-year impact of this iconic show and the nonprofit behind it, Sesame Workshop, and will also include never-before-seen footage of an episode produced in 1992 focusing on the topic of divorce around the experience of Mr. Snuffleupagus and his family. The special will examine the decision to ultimately not air the episode, marking the only time in the show’s history such a decision was made. First Lady Jill Biden leads the list of special guest appearances including W. Kamau Bell, Gloria Estefan, Dr. Anthony Fauci, Whoopi Goldberg, CNN’s Dr. Sanjay Gupta, Christopher Jackson, UNHCR Special Envoy Angelina Jolie, John Legend, Lucy Liu, Olivia Munn, John Oliver, Rosie Perez, Questlove, Chrissy Teigen and Usher. Stevie Wonder will perform his re-imagined version of “Sesame Street” classic “Sunny Days” for the documentary.

The Good Doctor (10 p.m., ABC) - Tonight’s episode — in which the team try to save two gunshot victims who were injured when a political protest turned violent — was co-written by Duke neurosurgeon Oren Gottfried. Gottfried is the lead medical consultant for the series, but this is his first writing credit.

The Virus That Shook the World (10 p.m., PBS NC) - Part One of this two-part Frontline special that chronciles how people around the world have experienced the COVID-19 pandemic. Filmed in 21 countries and featuring extensive personal video and local footage, this documentary special traces the pandemic’s path around the globe through the stories of people experiencing it, showing how responses to the disease that has now killed more than 3 million people have differed across culture, race, faith and privilege. Part Two airs tomorrow.

