What to Watch on Wednesday: New season of ‘Handmaid’s Tale,’ Presidential address

Elisabeth Moss, center, in Season 4 of “The Handmaid’s Tale” on Hulu.
Elisabeth Moss, center, in Season 4 of "The Handmaid's Tale" on Hulu.

Presidential Address to Congress - President Joe Biden’s address, which starts at 9 p.m., will air on all broadcast networks (ABC, CBS, NBC and PBS) as well as cable networks (CNN, CNBC, Fox News, MSNBC, and Spectrum News).

The Handmaid’s Tale (Hulu) - Season 4 begins streaming today, picking up right where things left off in Season 3. In the fourth season, June (Elisabeth Moss) strikes back against Gilead as a fierce rebel leader, but the risks she takes bring unexpected and dangerous new challenges. Her quest for justice and revenge threatens to consume her and destroy her most cherished relationships. The Hollywood Reporter has a great review of the new season.

Profile Image of Brooke Cain
Brooke Cain
Brooke Cain is a North Carolina native who has worked at The News & Observer for more than 20 years. She writes about TV and local media for the Happiness is a Warm TV blog, and answers CuriousNC questions for readers.
