What to Watch Monday: Amy Tan documentary, Danny Trejo goes wild with Bear Grylls

A still from the American Masters documentary “Amy Tan: Unintended Memoir.” KPJR Films

Best Baker in America (9 p.m., Food Network) - In the Season 4 premiere, with a theme of “The South,” the first the bakers must make Kentucky’s May Day PieCaken with bourbon as the featured flavor. Later, the elimination bake-off challenge involves the elements of Florida’s Key lime pie. Carla Hall hosts, with judges Gesine Prado and Jason Smith.

American Masters: Amy Tan: Unintended Memoir (9 p.m., PBS NC) - This James Redford-directed documentary covers the life and career of author Amy Tan, with archival imagery, home movies, photographs, animation and original interviews.

Running Wild with Bear Grylls (9 p.m., National Geographic) - Bear Grylls takes LA icon and living legend Danny Trejo out into the staggering peaks and steep canyons of Arches National Park in Utah.

