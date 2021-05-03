Happiness is a Warm TV

What to Watch Monday: Amy Tan documentary, Danny Trejo goes wild with Bear Grylls

A still from the American Masters documentary “Amy Tan: Unintended Memoir.”
A still from the American Masters documentary "Amy Tan: Unintended Memoir." KPJR Films

Best Baker in America (9 p.m., Food Network) - In the Season 4 premiere, with a theme of “The South,” the first the bakers must make Kentucky’s May Day PieCaken with bourbon as the featured flavor. Later, the elimination bake-off challenge involves the elements of Florida’s Key lime pie. Carla Hall hosts, with judges Gesine Prado and Jason Smith.

American Masters: Amy Tan: Unintended Memoir (9 p.m., PBS NC) - This James Redford-directed documentary covers the life and career of author Amy Tan, with archival imagery, home movies, photographs, animation and original interviews.

Running Wild with Bear Grylls (9 p.m., National Geographic) - Bear Grylls takes LA icon and living legend Danny Trejo out into the staggering peaks and steep canyons of Arches National Park in Utah.

Some programming descriptions are provided by networks.

