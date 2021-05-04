Happiness is a Warm TV

What to Watch on Tuesday: ‘Finding Your Roots’ season finale, new ‘Frontline’

Henry Louis Gates Jr., left, with comedian Lewis Black in the Season 7 finale of “Finding Your Roots” on PBS.
Henry Louis Gates Jr., left, with comedian Lewis Black in the Season 7 finale of “Finding Your Roots” on PBS. McGee Media / PBS

Finding Your Roots (8 p.m., PBS NC) - In the Season 7 finale, comics Lewis Black and Roy Wood Jr. learn about the hardships in their family trees which may have attributed to their ability to find humor in adversity.

Frontline: Escaping Eritrea (10 p.m., PBS NC) - Secret footage and testimony shed new light on allegations of torture, arbitrary detention and indefinite forced conscription in Eritrea in Eastern Africa.

