What to Watch on Sunday: Will we say goodbye to an ‘Extraordinary’ show tonight?

Jane Levy as Zoey Clarke and Skylar Astin as Max in the Season 2 finale of “Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist” on NBC. NBC/Lionsgate

The Great North (8:30 p.m., Fox) - The first season of this freshman animated series has its finale tonight, with the family preparing for Wolf and Honeybee’s wedding. This show was granted a second season even before the premiere, so it will return. “Family Guy” also has a season finale tonight (9:30 p.m.) and it is also renewed.

Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist (9 p.m., NBC) - In tonight’s Season 2 finale, Zoey must face a difficult goodbye. Speaking of difficult goodbyes, this could be our last evening with Zoey and the gang. Most experts have this show on the “likely to be canceled” list. But on the bright side, “Zoey” also won the TV Line poll as the top TV show that fans want to see renewed, so maybe NBC is listening. (And also, there’s a slim chance that it could land on Peacock, if canceled.)

2021 MTV Movie & TV Awards (9 p.m., MTV) - Leslie Jones hosts the celebration that honors some of the biggest moments in film and television from the Palladium in Los Angeles. This will air across several cable networks in addition to MTV, including VH1, Comedy Central, BET and others.

The Rookie (10 p.m., ABC) - In the Season 3 finale, Officer Nolan mildly injures himself chasing down a shoplifter and the local DA wants to charge the suspect with assault, against Nolan’s wishes. Meanwhile, Lucy goes undercover and Lopez’s wedding venue is seized by the FBI. This show will return.

Some programming descriptions are provided by networks.