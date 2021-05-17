What to Watch on Monday: More CBS finales. Find out which shows will return.

Max Greenfield (Dave Johnson) and Cedric the Entertainer (Calvin Butler) in the Season 3 finale of “The Neighborhood” on CBS. CBS

The Neighborhood (8 p.m., CBS) - In the Season 3 finale, Calvin (Cedric the Entertainer) receives a surprise birthday gift involving his father, and Dave (Max Greenfield) suggests they spend the day celebrating in a way that honors him. Also, an unexpected development changes the Johnsons’ lives forever. This is renewed.

Bob Hearts Abishola (8:30 p.m., CBS) - In the Season 2 finale, Bob and Abishola realize the perfect date for their wedding is in just three weeks and enlist their family and friends to help plan their big day. Renewed! It’ll be back next season.

Running Wild with Bear Grylls (10 p.m., National Geographic) - In the Season 6 finale, Bear takes radio and television personality Bobby Bones into the rugged wilderness of the eastern Sierra Nevada with his new fiancee, Caitlin Parker.

Bull (10 p.m., CBS) - In the Season 5 finale, Izzy puts her and Bull’s upcoming wedding on hold when Bull jeopardizes Benny’s election campaign by having TAC handle the corruption trial defense of the former District Attorney whom Benny is running to replace. Also renewed.

