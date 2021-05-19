What to Watch on Wednesday: ABC sitcom season finales, but one isn’t returning.

Austin Crute as Lane and Kyra Sedgwick as Jean in the ABC sitcom “Call Your Mother.” ABC

The Goldbergs (8 p.m., ABC) - In the Season 8 finale, Geoff shares with the JTP that he is planning on asking Erica to marry him and gives them the engagement ring for safekeeping. This is renewed for Season 9.

Home Economics (8:30 p.m., ABC) - This show’s short first season ends tonight with the family gathering to celebrate their parents’ anniversary without spoiling it. But after everyone learns what Tom’s new novel is about, the celebration may be the worst one yet. This will return for a second season.

The Conners (9 p.m., ABC) - In the Season 3 finale, two proposals bring change to the Conner family, and Jackie uses her “Jeopardy!” infamy to her advantage. The Conners are back for Season 4.

Call Your Mother (9:30 p.m., ABC) - It was short but sweet for this canceled Kyra Sedgwick comedy. Was it great? No. Did I still watch because I love Lane (Austin Crute) with all my heart? Yes. In tonight’s finale, Jean and Danny take a trip to Iowa together with hopes of taking their relationship to the next level. Meanwhile, Jackie, Freddie and Lane realize they don’t know much about Danny and fear that he could be a murderer.

Life at the Waterhole (8 p.m., PBS NC) - This new three-part series explores the daily drama of African wildlife at a unique waterhole rigged with partially submerged and weather-proofed cameras in Tanzania. We start tonight with warthogs and elephants.

