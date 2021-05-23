What to Watch on Sunday: We get 6 finales tonight, but 1 show will not return

2021 Billboard Music Awards (8 p.m., NBC) - Billboard honors the artists, albums and songs that dominated the charts over the past year across music’s most popular genres, featuring A-list celebrity award presenters and energetic live performances from top musical acts.

American Idol (8 p.m., ABC) - The top three finalists perform and the winner is announced in the Season 19 finale. Scheduled performers include Lindsey Buckingham, Alessia Cara, Luke Combs, Sheryl Crow, Fall Out Boy, Mickey Guyton, Chaka Khan, Leona Lewis and Macklemore. “American Idol” is renewed for Season 20 (the show’s fifth season at ABC).

The Equalizer (8 p.m., CBS) - In the Season 1 finale, both sides of McCall’s life converge when her daughter Delilah and her school friends are threatened by a European crime syndicate for being eyewitnesses to the outfit’s execution of a drug cartel boss. This Queen Latifah action-drama is renewed for Season 2.

The Simpsons (8 p.m., Fox) - In the Season 33 finale, Moe breaks a most sacred rule and a secret society of bartenders seeks ultimate vengeance on Homer and his friends. “The Simpsons” will be back next season!

Bob’s Burgers (9 p.m., Fox) - Linda opens a restaurant for the raccoons in the Bob’s Burger’s alley, in the Season 11 finale. This show is renewed.

NCIS: Los Angeles (9 p.m., CBS) - In the Season 12 finale, Deeks is kidnapped by an associate of Kirkin’s who is in need of his help. Also, NCIS investigates the shooting of a militarized dolphin equipped with a Russian microchip, and Beale makes Nell an interesting offer. This series has been renewed for another season, along with the original “NCIS” series. CBS will also introduce “NCIS: Hawaii” next season.

NCIS: New Orleans (10 p.m., CBS) - In the Season 7 finale, Pride must track down who attacked Jimmy and Connor, while he navigates Sasha’s ulterior motives regarding her son -- all on the eve of his wedding to Rita, and just before Connor leaves for the Witness Protection Program. Sadly, “New Orleans” didn’t make the cut and has been canceled.

Chelsea Field as Rita Devereaux and Scott Bakula as Special Agent Dwayne Pride in the series finale of “NCIS: New Orleans” on CBS. CBS

