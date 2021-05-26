What to Watch Wednesday: New ‘Crime Scene Kitchen’ and more show finales

“Crime Scene Kitchen” host Joel McHale, left, with a contestant and judge Chef Jamie Oliver in the series premiere on Fox. FOX

Chicago Med (8 p.m., NBC) - In tonight’s Season 6 finale, Carol receives a second chance at life when a new heart becomes available and Choi and Archer find themselves in hot water with an old patient. This is renewed.

Crime Scene Kitchen (9 p.m., Fox) - No, this isn’t about murder. This new baking competition show, hosted by Joel McHale, asks chef teams of two to examine a kitchen where a dessert was just created but has disappeared, and figure out what was baked. The teams must then duplicate the recipe based on their guess. Judges are chef Jamie Oliver and baker Yolanda Gampp. The winner gets $100,000.

Forged in Fire (9 p.m., History) - Cary, NC bladesmith Martin Seck will compete in tonight’s episode.

Chicago Fire (9 p.m., NBC) - In the Season 9 finale, a mysterious stranger arrives, and a shocking call takes Severide’s breath away. Also renewed.

David Boreanaz as Jason Hayes in the Season 4 finale of "SEAL Team" on CBS.

SEAL Team (9 p.m., CBS) - In the Season 4 finale, Bravo takes a devastating hit that will change the team forever, and forces each of the members to make some big personal decisions. This show is renewed, but Season 5 won’t air on CBS — at least not entirely. The David Boreanaz drama will start out next season on CBS and then move to the streaming service Paramount+.

Chicago PD (10 p.m., NBC) - In the Season 8 finale, Voight and the team muster all their expertise to bring down a deadly crime ring, and Burgess finds herself in a dangerous situation. This is renewed — all is safe in Chicago.

S.W.A.T. (10 p.m., CBS) - In the Season 4 finale, the bombing of a police station puts Los Angeles on edge, leading the team to a final showdown with the Imperial Dukes. Also, Hondo faces the fallout from a bold decision that threatens his future, Tan takes a big step in his personal life. This is renewed for Season 5.

Curse of Akakor (10 p.m., Discovery) - This new documentary series looks at the disappearance of three explorers who set out to find the legendary cities of Akakor and Akahim in the Amazon jungle in the 1980s. Now, guided by the legend of Akakor and equipped with the latest technology, an international team of investigators are following in the footsteps of those missing explorers. They’re aiming to solve a dual mystery. First, do Akakor and Akahim exist? And second, what happened to those explorers who went missing?

