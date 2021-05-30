What to Watch on Sunday: Finally, some answers in the ‘Mare of Easttown’ finale

Kate Winslet in “Mare of Easttown” on HBO. HBO/WARNER

Tulsa Burning: The 1921 Race Massacre (8 p.m., HISTORY) - An in-depth, sobering look at the tragic events of a century ago in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Focusing on a specific period, from the birth of Black Wall Street to its catastrophic downfall over the course of two bloody days, and finally the fallout and reconstruction.

National Memorial Day Concert 2021 (8 p.m., PBS NC) - The 32nd anniversary broadcast of the annual concert honoring the men and women of the U.S. armed forces features a tribute to the nurses of Vietnam, the 70th anniversary of the Korean War, and the 20th anniversary of Sept. 11. This repeats at 9:30.

Biography: Mick Foley (8 p.m., A&E) - A&E Biography explores the unique, multifaceted career of Mick Foley, a 2013 WWE Hall of Fame inductee better known as “Mankind.” A fan favorite during WWE’s “Attitude Era,” Foley shocked audiences in 1998 during a career-defining match with the Undertaker.

Worst Cooks in America (9 p.m., Food) - Pittsboro artist and teacher Dr. Lulu Boykin is in the final four for tonight’s two-hour finale. Chefs Anne Burrell and Michael Symon teach their final recruits how to make a three-course meal, and the judges choose a winner.

The Story of Late Night (9 p.m., CNN) - This has been a great series (you can catch up at CNN’s Video on Demand page) and tonight’s episode (#5) moves into the 2000s, when diverse voices like Chelsea Handler and George Lopez get their seat behind the late-night desk, and Jon Stewart and Stephen Colbert take the news into their own hilarious hands.

Mare of Easttown (10 p.m., HBO) - We finally learn who killed Erin in tonight’s finale. What was in the photo Jess gave to the police chief? Why did the Dylan and Jess burn Erin’s journals? Will Helen beat her high score on Fruit Ninja? We must know!

