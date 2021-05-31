What to Watch Monday: Specials mark the 100th anniversary of the Tulsa Massacre

A photo of the aftermath of the Tulsa Massacre, dated June 1, 1921, from the PBS documentary “Tulsa: The Fire and the Forgotten.” Courtesy of University of Tulsa - McFarlin Library Special Collections via PBS

HouseBroken (9 p.m., Fox) - In this new animated series, Honey the poodle is thrown into a dog mid-life crisis after the death of her friend and the sudden appearance of a hot, mysterious coyote in the neighborhood.

Dreamland: The Burning of Black Wall Street (9 p.m., CNN) - This new documentary, produced by LeBron James’ and Maverick Carter’s The SpringHill Company, explores the history of Black Wall Street and the violent events of 1921 in Tulsa, Okla., when mobs of white residents, spurred by an accusation of inappropriate behavior by a Black man against a white woman, destroyed the 35-block Greenwood District.

Tulsa: The Fire and the Forgotten (9 p.m., PBS NC) - This documentary marking the 100th anniversary of the 1921 Tulsa race massacre includes a look at how the community is coping with its past, present and future. This is followed at 10:30 by “Tulsa Revisited: A PBS NewsHour Special.”

Tulsa 1921: An American Tragedy (10 p.m., CBS) - This CBS News special, anchored by Gayle King, looks at the worst massacre on American soil, which unfolded on May 31 and June 1, 1921, in Tulsa, Okla., as white Tulsans attacked, killed, destroyed and pillaged their Black neighbors, leaving about 300 people dead, and razes a business district in the Greenwood section of Tulsa known as Black Wall Street. The special features first-person storytelling by 17 survivors, descendants, historians and thought leaders.

Small Fortune (10 p.m., NBC) - A new game show hosted by Lil Rel Howery which has teams of three from various backgrounds working together for a shot at a $250,000 cash prize. The teams compete on miniature playing fields that require dexterity and focus, encouraged along by Howery. Tonight, three Marines play so that they can pay off student loans and take a group adventure.

Breaking Bobby Bones (10 p.m., National Geographic) - Country radio personality Bobby Bones’ new series has him traveling across the United States to meet people and perform daring stunts. Two episodes launch the series tonight.

Some programming descriptions are provided by networks.