What to Watch Wednesday: New ‘MasterChef’ season has legendary guest judges

Chef/host Gordon Ramsay, left, and guest judge Emeril Lagasse, right, speak to a contestant in the season premiere of “MasterChef: Legends” on Fox. FOX

MasterChef: Legends (8 p.m., Fox) - This Gordon Ramsay series returns for a new season, this time with guest judges — like Paula Deen, Emeril Lagasse, Jonathan Waxman, Nancy Silverton, Roy Choi, Sherry Yard, Wolfgang Puck, Lida Bastianich, Grant Achatz, Michael Mina, Curtis Stone and Morimoto — popping in for each episode to help inspire the contestants. Lagasse appears on tonight’s premiere. Series judges are Ramsay, Joe Bastianich and Aarón Sánchez.

Nancy Drew (9 p.m., The CW) - In the Season 2 finale, Carson, Ryan and the crew work together to help Nancy. This show has been renewed for a third season.

Human: The World Within (10 p.m., PBS NC) - Two Raleigh natives are featured In the final episode of this six-part series, which explores how are lives are powered by our bodies: Andy Haldane, a cell tower climber; and Jessica Fay, his chiropractor. The series uses personal profiles of a diverse group of people from around the world as entry points into the inner workings of six bodily systems: nervous, circulatory, digestive, immune, sensory and reproductive. This week’s episode focuses on the brain and nervous system.

Court Cam Presents Under Oath (10 p.m., A&E) - Dan Abrams hosts this new series that shows defendants taking the standing during a trial in their own defense. There’s a reason this is rarely a good idea.

Home Before Dark (Apple TV+) - The second season of this mystery series, inspired by real-life journalist Hilde Lysiak, lands on Apple TV+ today. In season two, when a mysterious explosion hits a local farm, reporter Hilde Lisko (Brooklynn Prince) begins an investigation that will lead her to fight a powerful and influential corporation.

