What to Watch Friday: ‘Conjuring 3’ on HBO Max, ‘Gone Girl’ interviews on 20/20

Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga in “The Conjuring 3: The Devil Made Me Do It,” in theaters and streaming on HBO Max. WARNER/HBO

The Conjuring 3: The Devil Made Me Do It (HBO Max) - This movie is the sequel to “The Conjuring” and “The Conjuring 2,” but it’s actually the eighth in the “Conjuring” universe. “The Devil Made Me Do It” has Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga back in their original roles as real-life paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren, in a story based on Arne Cheyenne Johnson, who stood trial for the murder of his landlord, Alan Bono, in Connecticut in 1981. Johnson’s defense was that the devil made him do it. This releases in theaters today but is streaming on HBO Max for 31 days (at no additional cost to subscribers).

American Masters: Ballerina Boys (9 p.m., PBS NC) - This documentary tells the story of Les Ballets Trockadero de Monte Carlo, a company of men who dance on pointe as ballerinas.

20/20 (9 p.m., ABC) - Amy Robach interviews Denise Huskins and Aaron Quinn, the couple at the center of the so-called “Gone Girl” kidnapping case, ahead of their new book, “Victim F: From Crime Victims to Suspects to Survivors.” The couple reveal new details about their 2015 home invasion and kidnapping experience, which was initially dismissed by authorities as a hoax and compared to the plot of the bestselling Gillian Flynn novel “Gone Girl” (also made into a film). The episode has new interviews with Mike Huskins and Jane Remmele, Denise’s parents; Marrianne Quinn, Aaron’s mother; Dan Russo and Doug Rappaport, the couple’s attorneys; and Misty Carausu, the detective who connected a perpetrator in a different home invasion back to Denise and Aaron’s case and helped clear their names. We also get never-before-seen interrogation footage of Aaron following Denise’s kidnapping, and audio of Denise’s first police interview after her abductor freed her in Huntington Beach.

20/20 interviews Denise Huskins and Aaron Quinn, the couple at the center of the so-called “Gone Girl” kidnapping case. ABC

Who Gets To Be an Influencer? (10 p.m., FX / Hulu) - The latest New York Times Presents documentary chronicles the rise of Collab Crib, one of the first mainstream Black creator mansions, exclusively documenting their whirlwind drive to achieve social media stardom in 90 days. The intimate, character-based film captures the influencers wrestling with a nagging, and profound, challenge: how can they succeed in a nascent industry that seems tilted to their disadvantage? For a growing number of Gen Z’ers, the quest to become a social-media influencer isn’t just a passing fad: this is their preferred path to making it big. And for Black creators, the stakes and hurdles are even higher in a social-media ecosystem that has been dominated by white influencers. This airs simultaneously on FX and Hulu.

Sweet Tooth (Netflix) - This new series, based on the DC Comic book series by Jeff Lemire, takes place during a time of a mysterious emergence of hybrids, born part human/part animal. These hybrids are feared by humans, and therefore hunted. In this story, a sheltered hybrid deer-boy named Gus (Christian Convery) unexpectedly befriends a wandering loner named Jepperd (Nonso Anozie). Together they set out on an extraordinary adventure across what’s left of America in search of answers.

