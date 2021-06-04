Meet the North Carolina connections on the new season of ‘Bachelorette’

Gabrielle Everett, left, a model from Charlotte, and Landon Goesling, a high school basketball coach from Dallas who played basketball at Appalachian State in Boone, NC. Both will appear on ABC’s “The Bachelorette” featuring Katie Thurston. ABC

A new ”Bachelorette” season is upon us, which means we make the obligatory check for North Carolinians in the cast — a check that more often than not, yields dividends.

While we may never again strike gold as we did last season with Raleigh native Matt James, who starred as ABC’s first Black “Bachelor,” we did find some North Carolina connections to this season’s “Bachelorette” show, which may make your viewing more interesting.

Those connections (so far) are slated to vie for Katie Thurston’s affections: Gabriel Everett, from Charlotte; and Landon Goesling, who is from Dallas but was a college athlete in North Carolina.

Here’s what we know about them both.

Gabriel Everett, a model from Charlotte

Gabriel Everett is a 35-year-old entrepreneur, who (according to ABC), describes himself as a “Renaissance man.”

The most well known phase of his Renaissance period was his 2009 stint on Season 2 of the Bravo show “Make Me a Supermodel.” He finished in 11th place.

Gabriel has also worked as a photographer (with work appearing in Elle and Rolling Stone) and in marketing, and Axios Charlotte reports that he is still actively modeling.

In his ABC bio, Gabriel says he is looking for a woman who is “as stimulated by intelligent conversations as he is, and who truly knows herself inside and out.”

Interestingly, he tells ABC that he “doesn’t understand the concept of ‘athleisure’ and believes that ‘people should respect elegant styles of the past.’” Which means, ladies, prepare to never be comfortable again.

Landon Goesling, App State baller

Landon Goesling is a 25-year-old high school basketball coach from Dallas, Texas, and he played basketball at Appalachian State in Boone, NC — for a minute, at least.

It looks like Landon transferred after his freshman year at App, where he was listed as a medical redshirt (knee injury). He played at St. Edward’s University in Austin for two years and then spent his senior year at the University of Houston. Landon was described as a “fan favorite” at Houston, and even served on the coaching staff there before taking a job at Coppell High School (his alma mater) near Dallas.

According to his ABC bio, Landon has a master’s degree in global business and is ready to find his soulmate, settle down and start a family. His nickname is “Sunshine” and he loves UNO!, Christmas lights and Justin Beiber.

Katie Thurston is the 2021 “Bachelorette” on ABC. Andrew Eccles ABC

More about ‘Bachelorette’ Katie

Katie Thurston, 30, was listed as a bank marketing manager from Seattle when she appeared on “The Bachelor” last season — and she made a pretty strong first impression.

She introduced herself by presenting Matt with a light-up sex toy, which he later described as “a freaking light saber.” Katie was very comfortable joking about it on the show, but some of the other women didn’t find it as charming. Expect ABC and the male contestants to make a huge deal about it for most of the season (the way Colton Underwood’s virginity was a constant topic/joke during his season).

Katie was also known last season for her attempts to stop some of the bullying in the house, even going to Matt at one point to report some pretty heinous harassment against a woman from Chicago (falsely rumored by another contestant to be a paid escort). Because she told on them, some of the women turned on her, so she wasn’t a favorite with the other women, but she was well liked by the viewers at home.

Katie also got friend-zoned super hard by Matt in her one-on-one date episode, which was the episode in which she was eliminated.

She was named as the new “Bachelorette” at the end of Matt James’ season, along with Michelle Young, a finalist from Matt’s season. Michelle’s season will air later.

Raleigh native Matt James in the season premiere of “The Bachelor” on ABC, which aired Monday, Jan. 4, 2021. Craig Sjodin ABC

Revisiting Raleigh’s Matt James as ‘The Bachelor’

As previously mentioned, the biggest — and most recent — local connection was Matt James, last season’s “Bachelor.”

The 29-year-old was born and raised in Raleigh, graduated from Sanderson High School and played football at Wake Forest University. At the time he was named as ABC’s “Bachelor,” Matt was working at a real estate investment firm in New York City, and was involved in a program in New York that helps children affected by homelessness.

Matt’s season gained notoriety not just because he was the show’s first Black “Bachelor,” but because he ended up picking a woman who had — unbeknownst to him — displayed some racist activity on social media in the recent past.

When longtime “Bachelor” host Chris Harrison defended the woman’s behavior during an interview, he faced backlash and has “stepped away” from the franchise. That’s why this season of “The Bachelorette” is hosted by former “Bachelorette” stars Tayshia Adams and Kaitlyn Bristowe. (No word yet on whether or not Chris Harrison will return to the franchise.)

During James’ season there were two women with local connections: Khaylah Epps, a healthcare advocate from Durham, and Lauren Maddox, a corporate attorney from Miami, who graduated from UNC.

You can read more coverage of Matt James’ season of “The Bachelor” at newsobserver.com.

NC’s other ‘Bachelor’ connections

Here’s a look at some of the other North Carolina contestants on “The Bachelor” and its spinoffs.

▪ Graham Bunn of Raleigh was on Season 4 of “The Bachelorette” (the Deanna Pappas season) in 2008, and then went on to participate on “Bachelor” spinoffs “Bachelor Pad” and “Bachelor in Paradise.” Bunn played basketball at Appalachian State and then played professionally in Europe.

This July 2012 photo released by ABC shows Emily Maynard, left, and Jef Holm on “The Bachelorette: After the Final Rose,” during a live broadcast in Hollywood. Maynard chose Holm over Arie Luyendyk Jr. Rick Rowell AP

▪ Emily Maynard of Charlotte was on “The Bachelor” in 2010. Maynard, 24 at the time, was known in part for being a single mom whose daughter’s father was late NASCAR driver Ricky Hendrick. She was engaged to Hendrick at the time of his death in 2004. Maynard was picked that season, and got engaged to Brad Womack, but it didn’t last.

The following year, Maynard was cast as the lead for “The Bachelorette,” which filmed in Charlotte so that Maynard could stay close to her daughter. She got engaged at the end of that season, but that relationship also did not last. She has since married (to someone outside the “Bachelor” universe) and published a book.

▪ Jenna Cooper of Raleigh was a fan favorite on Season 22 (The Arie Season) of “The Bachelor.” She was eliminated during the season’s sixth episode, which took place in Paris. That summer, Cooper appeared in the “Bachelor” spinoff show, “Bachelor in Paradise,” which places former “Bachelor” cast members at a beach resort for another chance to find love. Cooper ended up finding love back home in Raleigh, and the couple welcomed a baby daughter last year.

▪ Caelynn Miller-Keyes is a former Miss North Carolina USA (and a Miss USA runner-up) who was on Season 23 of “The Bachelor” (aka The Colton Season). Miller-Keyes was known for her clashes with former Miss Alabama USA Hannah Brown, who went on to become “The Bachelorette” the next season. Miller-Keyes appeared on “Bachelor in Paradise,” and is still dating Dean Unglert, whom she met on the show.

▪ Nina Bartula of Raleigh appeared on the same season as Miller-Keyes. According to ABC, Nina was born in Croatia and moved to the United States with her mom when she was 9 years old, “fleeing the conflict there amidst bullets and bombs.” Nina told ABC that she has watched “The Bachelor” with her mother and grandmother for years. At the time of the show, she was a sales account manager for Cisco. She is a 2011 graduate of Meredith College.

▪ Tyler Cameron, a former backup quarterback at Wake Forest University, was on the Hannah Brown season of “The Bachelorette.” He was in the “Top 2” at the end of Hannah’s season but was not her pick. After that season, he went on to date Gigi Hadid. He is a close friend of Raleigh’s Matt James.

How to watch ‘The Bachelorette’

The new season of “The Bachelorette” premieres at 8 p.m. Monday, June 7, on ABC.

You can also stream “The Bachelorette” the next day at abc.com/shows/the-bachelor or on Hulu.