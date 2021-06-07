What to Watch on Monday: A new ‘Bachelorette’ with more NC connections

Gabriel Landon of Charlotte meets ABC’s “Bachelorette,” Katie Thurston. ABC

The Bachelorette (8 p.m., ABC) - Katie Thurston — a fan-favorite from Raleigh native Matt James’ “Bachelor” season — is this season’s “Bachelorette.” And we know that there are at least two suitors on the show with North Carolina ties: Gabriel Everett, a model from Charlotte; and Landon Goesling, a high school coach from Dallas, Texas, who played basketball at Appalachian State. Here’s more about Gabriel and Landon, and of course, Katie.

The Good Doctor (10 p.m., ABC) - In the Season 4 finale, Dr. Shaun Murphy must perform a risky surgery on a patient without electricity when the power suddenly goes out; Dr. Lim and Dr. Mateo Rendón Osma’s relationship deepens as they overcome difficulties during their surgery. This is renewed for Season 5.

