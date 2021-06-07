Happiness is a Warm TV

What to Watch on Monday: A new ‘Bachelorette’ with more NC connections

Gabriel Landon of Charlotte meets ABC’s “Bachelorette,” Katie Thurston.
Gabriel Landon of Charlotte meets ABC’s “Bachelorette,” Katie Thurston. Craig Sjodin ABC

The Bachelorette (8 p.m., ABC) - Katie Thurston — a fan-favorite from Raleigh native Matt James’ “Bachelor” season — is this season’s “Bachelorette.” And we know that there are at least two suitors on the show with North Carolina ties: Gabriel Everett, a model from Charlotte; and Landon Goesling, a high school coach from Dallas, Texas, who played basketball at Appalachian State. Here’s more about Gabriel and Landon, and of course, Katie.

001-bachelorette NC.jpg
Gabrielle Everett, left, a model from Charlotte, and Landon Goesling, a high school basketball coach from Dallas who played basketball at Appalachian State in Boone, NC. Both will appear on ABC’s “The Bachelorette” featuring Katie Thurston. ABC

The Good Doctor (10 p.m., ABC) - In the Season 4 finale, Dr. Shaun Murphy must perform a risky surgery on a patient without electricity when the power suddenly goes out; Dr. Lim and Dr. Mateo Rendón Osma’s relationship deepens as they overcome difficulties during their surgery. This is renewed for Season 5.

