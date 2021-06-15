What to Watch Tuesday: ‘Revolution Rent’ documentary, a tribute to Black fathers

U.S. Olympic Trials (NBC) - Coverage of the US Olympic trials continue tonight, featuring men’s 200m freestyle, women’s 100m backstroke, men’s 100m backstroke and women’s 100m breaststroke.

Honoring Our Kings: Celebrating Black Fatherhood (9 p.m., OWN) - OWN’s first-ever Father’s Day special, hosted by Oprah Winfrey and Sterling K. Brown, celebrates Black fathers. The event honors exceptional dads across America; unforgettable surprises and appearances by John Legend, Kevin Hart and Dwyane Wade.

Revolution Rent (9 p.m., HBO) - This documentary, directed by Andy Señor Jr. and Victor Patrick Alvarez, follows Señor Jr. to Cuba, where he is tasked with directing a stage production of the Tony and Pulitzer Prize-winning musical, “Rent,” the country’s first Broadway musical produced by an American company in more than 50 years. Returning to his exiled parents’ homeland, Señor Jr. embarks on a personal journey, exploring his Cuban heritage and his family’s complex relationship to the country they love. Also streaming on HBO Max.

The Obituary of Tunde Johnson (Hulu) - A wealthy, Nigerian-American teenager is pulled over by police, shot to death, and then immediately awakens — trapped in a terrifying time loop that forces him to relive the encounter over and over, and confront difficult truths about his life and himself. The movie, originally released in 2019, tackles the social issues of racism, police brutality, LGBTQ acceptance, mental health and addiction.

